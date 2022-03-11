‘Anand Subramanian is Himalayan Yogi’: CBI tells court

The CBI Friday told a Delhi court that former group operating officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian was impersonating a “Himalayan Yogi” and influencing the decisions of the former MD Chitra Ramkrishna.

This comes in the wake of allegations against Ramkrishna that she was sharing confidential information of the bourse with a “Himalayan Yogi” and had got Subramanian appointed in violation of the rules.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal was hearing the bail application filed by Subramanian in a 2018 case of bourse manipulation and will pronounce his order on March 24.

When the CBI was arguing that Subramanian was a flight risk, the judge had remarked that in the past four years he did not flee. The CBI also told the court that Subramanian “thought he can be a Yogi for four years, no one would identify. He was operating the email IDs”.

Subramanian’s lawyer, Arshdeep told the court that the scam took place between 2010 and 2014 and that the accused joined in 2013. His lawyers also told the court that two SEBI internal enquiries had not found anything against his client in this case.

The judge said, “You are the Himalayan Yogi. Living in the high reaches of the Himalayas with divine powers. CBI was in hibernation for four years. They suddenly woke up now. I don’t know why.” Arshdeep replied, “I am not the Yogi.”

The CBI opposed Subramanian’s bail by stating that they have recovered 832 GB worth of data and that some of the data was deleted.

The CBI prosecutor, V K Pathak, told the court that Subramanian was “involved in the scam” and was known to former MD Chitra Ramakrishna, who influenced her decision making. The prosecutor made these allegations claiming that the agency has emails to demonstrate this.

“There are various malpractices by Chitra. They visited tax havens like Seychelles and Mauritius. This aspect has to be investigated. They were gaining pecuniary advantage. He was in a high position and was taking decisions. In the email exchanges between Chitra and Subramanian, it was found that sensitive information was exchanged. He was the main advisor to the MD. He has not revealed the identity of the accused persons. He is evasive in his replies,” the CBI prosecutor told the court.

On March 8, the court pulled up the CBI for its slow pace of investigation in the 2018 case saying that the reputation of the country was at stake and that people will stop investing in India and move to China.

The 2018 case pertains to charges of preferential access to the trading system to some brokers through the co-location facility (where brokers can buy “rack space” for their servers) at the NSE, early login and “dark fibre”, which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of the exchange. Even a split-second edge is considered capable of bringing huge gains to a trader.

The CBI had booked Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, and others in the case. According to the CBI, between 2010 and 2014, Gupta abused the NSE server architecture, in a criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE, and even bribed Sebi officials.