Delhi: Street artists say lockdown means zero business, many now begging

Around 2,800 families from Kathputli Colony live in the transit camp. (Express Archive) Around 2,800 families from Kathputli Colony live in the transit camp. (Express Archive)

Ishamuddin Khan, a street magician, is out of tricks. For him and several street artists at the Anand Parbat Transit Camp, where around 2,800 families from Kathputli Colony live, the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has hit hard.

The families were shifted out of the colony over the course of three years since 2014. The last time they earned some money was several months ago. Many artists were waiting for the summer to find work. Instead, they face a 21-day lockdown.

A resident of the transit camp The Indian Express spoke to said their ration is fast depleting and many are now having to beg for money.

Khan, who runs the Indian Street Performers Association Trust, said, “Many artists had already taken up assignments in Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai. They are now stranded there and we have no contact with them. After our colony was demolished, we thought it was the worst thing that could happen. But worse things are yet to come.”

Puppeteer Vicky Bhatt stays in a one-room house with five other family members at the transit camp. His last assignment was two months ago for which he earned Rs 5,000. With prices of milk and groceries shooting up in his neighbourhood, he does not know how long his family will manage on dwindling ration. “We live our lives on a day-to-day basis. Now, we are forced to beg for Rs 100 and Rs 50,” said Vicky.

Acrobat Mukesh Nat’s last job was at the Hunar Haat at India Gate in February, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a surprise visit. He earned Rs 1,000 for 10 days of work and has now run out of money.

He could not manage to get a house in Anand Parbat and now stays with 13 members of his family inside a two-room house. He dipped into his savings to buy 4 kg rice and 1 kg dal. “My mother is paralysed and I just have five days of medicines left for her. I fear if I step out of my house, police will beat me,” said Nat.

Vijay Maitri, a theater artist, was looking forward to a film screening in Paris. It was a documentary on the Kathputli Colony demolition. Vijay has now been going around the camp spreading awareness about the virus. “December to March is our main season; all our contracts are now cancelled. We used to have food carts inside the camp. Now, we are trying to pool our resources to feed the 2,800 families,” he said.

Another puppeteer, Vijay Bhatt, has been without work since January. “We are seven members of a family. I only have 2 kg of atta left,” he said.

