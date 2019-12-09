Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi tragedy plays out in homes thousands of kms away; Most lived alone, away from families

Some grilles had to be cut at the building in Anaj Mandi, Sunday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Some grilles had to be cut at the building in Anaj Mandi, Sunday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

From a teenager sustaining his family to a father expecting another child, Sunday’s incident brought many lives, and families, to a standstill.

Akbar (16)

Like several people from his village in Bihar’s Samastipur, Akbar came to the city to earn a living five months ago. “He was learning on the job and wasn’t earning as of now,” said his uncle Mohd Kabir. Akbar’s father works as an agricultural labourer back home.

Shaqir Hussain (28)

Hailing from Malmal village in Bihar’s Madhubani, Shaqir had been working in Delhi for eight years as a labourer, making caps at the building. His wife and three children stay in Bihar, and another child is on the way. “His wife is due to deliver in a few months. We haven’t given her the news as of now; she’ll be shattered,” said his brother Zakir

Hussain (33), who had come to identify the body. His father works as a rickshaw puller in Delhi, and was the last person Shaqir spoke to at 11 pm Saturday, as per his routine. His brother said Shaqir had plans to go home soon.

Ainul Haque (65) and Mohd Abbas (35)

From Sitamarhi in Bihar, the duo were also staying at the building, where they made caps for a living. Abbas is survived by his wife Angoori, Haque’s daughter. The rest of the family stays near Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

Mohammad Sadre Alam, Mohammed Sajiad and Mohammad Wajid

The youths, all aged 24-25, hailed from the same village in Samastipur, and were among 20 other persons from the district who had travelled to work in the factory. In the last conversation with a relative around midnight, the three discussed plans of playing cricket on their weekly off, Sunday. “Most of them planned to watch a movie on their phone till 2.30 am since the next day was an off,” said their relative Nabi Raja.

Mohammed Aizub (40) and Mohammad Jahid (35)

Residents of Araria in Bihar, the two brothers worked in jacket manufacturing. They were to return home on Tuesday, and their train tickets had already been booked. Aizub is survived by his wife and three children, and Jahid by his wife and two children. “This was a seasonal thing and they had come to the same factory before for six months. They would save money and take it home. In just two days, they would have been back home safe,” said Sajjad, a relative.

Faisal Khan (27), Sajeemuddin (56)

From Saharsa in Bihar, their relative Taj Ahmad (40) reached Lok Nayak Hospital around 9.30 am and kept waiting for the administration to provide information. “I met him on Saturday afternoon and he said he won’t be able to come and meet me for a few days. I never knew this is what I’ll hear next,” said Ahmad.

Mohd Sajid (18)

From Samastipur, he had been working in the factory for the last six months. The family is yet to arrive in Delhi and his body was handed over to his cousin, who was asked by his parents to reach the hospital.

Musharraf Ali (32)

Around 5.15 am, Musharraf called his friend Shobit alias Monu and said that the factory was on fire and this was his last call. The family lives in Kanda village in Bijnor. He is survived by his wife, children and mother. He had been working in Delhi for the last four years.

Mohd Imran (35) and Mohd Ikram (38)

From Moradabad in UP, the brothers had been working in cloth factories for the last six years. They were handling the unit that made handbags.

Mohd Afsad (28)

A resident of Saharsa, he came to Delhi three months ago to work in the paper factory. He has two children — a girl and a boy; his daughter was born three months ago. His body was identified by a close relative who lives in Karol Bagh.

Babloo (24)

The youth hailed from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and had been working in the factory for five years. He was involved in printing T-shirts.

Mehboob (13)

He hailed from Samastipur and was involved in manufacturing handbags for the past six months. He would have turned 14 on January 1, 2020.

Mohd Atabul (17)

From Bihar, he worked on the third floor and was employed a few months ago. Raju From Muzaffarpur. His brother Mohd Dulare came to identify the body at Lok Nayak.

Naveen Kumar

From Begusarai in Bihar. His relative Mohd Sitare came to identify the body.

Mohd Gulab and Mohd Sanaullah

From Sitamarhi in Bihar. Their cousin Aslam identified the bodies after the blaze.

Jojo

A resident of Samastipur, he was identified by one of his relatives, Mohd Ishak.

