Anaj Mandi blaze: Here are major fire accidents that traumatised Delhi-NCR in past

Thirty fire trucks were pressed into service. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Thirty fire trucks were pressed into service. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

At least forty-three people were killed and nearly 50 injured after a massive fire broke out at a paper factory operating from a residential area at Anaj Mandi in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road early on Sunday. Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory when the blaze broke out at 5 am. Thirty fire trucks were pressed into service.

The fire, which erupted due to a short-circuit, has been doused and rescue efforts are underway. Ordering a probe, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “extremely horrific”.

Those rescued from the site were rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said. Doctors at the hospital confirmed smoke inhalation as the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred.

Follow Delhi Anaj Mandi fire LIVE updates here

Here is a list of some major fires in Delhi and the national capital region:

August 2019: Scores of patients were evacuated after a fire broke out near the emergency ward at Delhi’s AIIMS. As many as 34 fire tenders were pressed into service.

August 2019: Six people, including three children, died when a major fire broke out in a residential building in South East Delhi’s Zakir Nagar. Officers believe the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electric meter.

February 2019: At least seventeen people were killed in a fire that broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The blaze, in which 35 people were injured, broke out on the first floor of the building at around 3:30 am due to a short-circuit, preliminary investigation suggested.

February 2019: A massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. No injuries were reported but 66 patients had to be evacuated.

Nov 2018: Four people were killed and one person was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

May 2018: A fire broke out in a truck, which then spread to a rubber sheet godown, in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The fire was controlled after a 14-hour firefighting operation. There was no causality, though rubber sheet worth crores were gutted

April 2018: At least 300 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in Shahdara’s MS Park. A girl died in the tragedy.

April 2018: Four members of a family, including two minor children, were killed in a major fire in Delhi’s Kohat Enclave.

January 2018: At least 17 people were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker unit in northwest Delhi’s Bawana industrial area. Around 50 workers were trapped inside the three-floor unit, and Delhi Fire Services said a majority of the deaths were caused by burns while a few died after inhaling toxic fumes.

June 1997: A fire broke out at the Uphaar theatre during the screening of Bollywood film ‘Border’, killing 59 people and injuring over 100.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd