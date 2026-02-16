An eyesore, can lead to health risks: Expert on garbage dhalaos in Delhi

To understand how poorly managed garbage incentivises air pollution and triggers a public health crisis, and what is the way forward, Drishti Jain speaks to Dr Suneel Pandey, Director & Senior Fellow, Centre for Waste Management at TERI.

Why are dhalaos in such poor condition?

A typical dhalao has three walls, and waste is usually lifted by JCB machines. While a JCB is at work, it can often hit the walls or the floor, damaging the structure. Over time, the site begins to look dilapidated.

Also, if door-to-door waste collection by tippers is not being provided or cannot be relied upon, people dump waste at the nearest known disposal point. In the city’s case, it is the dhalao. There is no segregation at these sites, so all kinds of waste get mixed.