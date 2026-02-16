An eyesore, can lead to health risks: Expert on garbage dhalaos in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
To understand how poorly managed garbage incentivises air pollution and triggers a public health crisis, and what is the way forward, Drishti Jain speaks to Dr Suneel Pandey, Director & Senior Fellow, Centre for Waste Management at TERI.
Why are dhalaos in such poor condition?
A typical dhalao has three walls, and waste is usually lifted by JCB machines. While a JCB is at work, it can often hit the walls or the floor, damaging the structure. Over time, the site begins to look dilapidated.
Also, if door-to-door waste collection by tippers is not being provided or cannot be relied upon, people dump waste at the nearest known disposal point. In the city’s case, it is the dhalao. There is no segregation at these sites, so all kinds of waste get mixed.
How does this add to air pollution?
Though it does not directly worsen the air quality, when waste is spilled on the road, vehicles that pass through the area generate dust. The dust remains suspended in the air.
Many dhalaos are located in residential areas or busy markets. How does this affect local residents?
First, they are an eyesore. Secondly, they attract rats, rodents, and stray dogs. The rodents carry pathogens from waste into nearby homes. Airborne pathogens also spread through wind.
People who look for food and material among waste to sell are also exposed to health risks. At times, waste from small clinics, labs and slaughterhouses also ends up at these dhalaos. So, the presence of disease-causing microbes cannot be ruled out.
On windy days, loose waste flies around, creating unhygienic surroundings. If garbage lies unattended for long, leachate can be formed, especially if the dhalao is uncovered. It is a toxic liquid that oozes out when moist waste decomposes. Rainwater passing through garbage can also lead to its generation. If animals consume it, they can fall sick.
Will Delhi be able to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, from April 1 when segregation at source averages just 59% across 250 wards?
Areas under MCD are large and densely populated, and funding constraints make service delivery difficult.
Historically, dhalaos existed because people dumped waste there, and civic agencies collected the same later. But once segregation and decentralised processing became possible, many cities began phasing them out.
Delhi faces unique challenges — limited availability of land and the burden of clearing fresh waste even when old waste was yet to be removed. But cities like Indore have shown that it can be done.
The key lies in ward-level planning and biodegradable waste being treated locally.
