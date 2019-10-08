An affair, brain mapping, buried bones: How Delhi Police cracked murder case from 8 yrs ago

Eight years after a 22-year-old newly married man went missing from South West Delhi’s Samalkha, at least 25 bones, suspected to be his, have been exhumed from Rajasthan’s Alwar, and the man’s alleged killer arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

According to police, Alwar-based businessman Kamal Singla (31) was arrested on September 27, and his former driver Ganesh Kumar (27) was arrested from Bihar’s Samastipur a few days later. The victim, tempo driver Ravi Kumar, was murdered on March 22, 2011. His wife Shakuntala, also an accused, is absconding, said police.

At the time of his murder, Ravi had been married for less than two months, and he was allegedly killed as Shakuntala and Singla were in a relationship, said police.

DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said, “Shakuntala and Singla have been absconding since 2017 after the results of a brain-mapping test done on Singla came out. The test revealed he had strangled the victim and buried his body.”

Apart from looking for Shakuntala, who is seven months pregnant, police are also looking for packets with chopped body parts of the victim, believed to be strewn across a 70-km stretch between Rajasthan’s Alwar and Haryana’s Rewari.

“On March 22, Shakuntala told her husband that they should visit her sister. The car was being driven by Ganesh and Singla, whom Ravi had met at the wedding… They dropped Shakuntala and drove off with Ravi, on the pretext of wanting to talk,” said police.

Singla then strangled Ravi in the car. He and Ganesh then drove to Alwar and buried Ravi’s body, said police.

“But after Singla found that the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch in October 2011, he and his driver dug out whatever parts of the victim’s decomposed body they could find, put them in plastic packets and threw them across a 70-km stretch,” said Tirkey. The driver was promised Rs 70,000 for the job, said police.

He said that Singla, on October 5, pointed out the plot where they first buried the victim. The area was dug up around six feet to reveal 25 human bones, which have been sent for DNA testing. “Singla said he feared sniffer dogs with the Crime Branch will trace Ravi’s body to the plot… that’s why they decided to throw it across the 70-km stretch,” said police.

The case had hit a roadblock when, in a year’s time, Singla and Shakuntala managed to beat polygraph tests in 2012.

“Even then, the team’s gut feeling pointed towards the accused. After much convincing, Singla, who was confident he won’t get caught, agreed to a brain-mapping test in November 2017 and the results showed ‘guilt’,” said Tirkey.

Shakuntala, who was pregnant at the time, couldn’t undergo the test. The moment Singla realised police were on to him, he and Shakuntala went on the run.

“In these tests, you show the victim’s photo, where they were last seen and other such images, and talk about the victim as well. The brain waves react to these. In this case, it indicated he had killed Ravi,” said Tirkey.