MHA seeks EC’s nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner

The Election Commission of India Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik‘s tenure by a month in view of the Assembly elections in the national capital. The approval was sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, the frontrunner for the Delhi Commissioner post, Subodh Jaiswal, will continue as Maharashtra DGP.

Patnaik was set to retire on Friday after a three-year tenure. He was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner in January 2017.

Patnaik, who did his graduation from Odisha and is an MA in Political Science from Delhi University, is from the 1985 AGMUT cadre of the IPS and was first posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Najafgarh sub-division).

Patnaik has enjoyed key postings in the Delhi Police, some of them being the DCP (East), DCP (South), Joint CP (southern range), Joint CP (Crime) and Special CP (Vigilance).

He was also posted as Inspector General of the Special Protection Group and in 2003, managed the security of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Patnaik has also served as SSP, Law & Order, Puducherry, and as DGP of Mizoram.

The national capital will go to polls on February 8, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on February 11.

