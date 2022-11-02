Amul vs Amul cookware: Delhi HC directs cookware brand to delist products after Amul sues for trademark infringement

The Delhi High Court has recently directed the owner of a cookware brand to stop manufacturing its products under the “AMUL” name and delist them from online platforms after popular dairy brand Amul moved the HC in a trademark infringement suit.

A single judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh in its order of October 28 further permitted Maruti Metals, the cookware manufacturer selling its products under the Amul name, to write to “all online platforms” in case the listings are not removed and further directed the platforms to give effect to the order of the high court. “Accordingly, all ‘AMUL’ branded cook wear and pressure cooker products shall remain delisted from all e-commerce platforms or any other online platforms,” the HC held.

The HC additionally directed that all existing packaging of cookware under the ‘AMUL’ mark will be destroyed by the manufacturer.

In addition to the delisting, the high court allowed Maruti Metals to use a new mark “AMULYA” as an “interim arrangement” for its products where its colour and style of writing will be completely distinct and different from the Amul mark used by the plaintiffs Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited and Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union. The HC also directed Maruti Metals’ counsel to forward the new writing style and colour combination to the plaintiffs’ counsel within a week.

Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union is the registered proprietor of the “AMUL‟ trademarks. It has licensed Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation to “use the said trademarks” for milk, milk products, and other foods and beverages. The order records that Amul entered the dairy industry in 1948 and the mark is renowned in India as being one of the best-known brands for dairy products, procuring more than 250 lakh kg of milk daily and having the longest-running advertising campaign in the world since 1966.

AMUL moved the Delhi High Court in a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against Maruti Metals from manufacturing, marketing, and selling pressure cookers, saucepans, and other cookware under the “AMUL COOKWARE/AMUL PRESSURE COOKER” mark which it claimed is identical/deceptively similar to its own mark.

The HC observed that Amul is well known across the country and “dairy products and cookware are allied goods” as they are used in the kitchen. “Thus the use of an identical mark in respect of these products cant be permitted as it may cause confusion and deception in the mind of the consumer,” it held. The HC further held that the Amul brand deserves to be protected “even in respect of unrelated goods” under the Trademarks Act, 1999.

During the course of the hearing, the high court was informed that the manufacturer was willing to change its brand name from “AMUL‟ to “AMULYA‟ as an “ad interim arrangement”. Although the plaintiffs objected to this change, the HC held that the word “AMULYA used for cookware cannot at this stage be held to be deceptively similar to AMUL, especially in the factual background of this case”.

The HC said that its opinion in the matter is “prima facie in nature” and the “interim arrangement between the parties shall not bind the final decision in the lawsuit, post-trial”. The matter will be heard on January 24, 2023.