7 in 10 city homes still lack sewer connections despite Centre’s big push
MoHUA data says that out of 11.32 crore urban households, 3.44 crore had sewer connections, 2.84 crore had septage, based on the City Water Balance Plans (2025) submitted by states and Union Territories
Only about 30 per cent of urban households under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Centre’s flagship civic infrastructure scheme, have sewerage connection, read a report presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.
Of the 11.32 crore urban households, as per the City Water Balance Plans (2025), only 3.44 crore had sewerage connections, while 2.84 crore have septage systems.
“The data also revealed significant inter-State variations in sanitation infrastructure, with Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar reporting a greater dependence on septage systems than on sewer networks,” the report read.
Under AMRUT (2015-2021, covering 500 cities) and AMRUT 2.0 (from 2021 till now, covering all cities), a total of 7.4 crore urban households have been connected to sewerage and septage systems, the report further read.
The report of the committee, chaired by TDP legislator Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, also flagged the slow progress of sewerage projects. Of the 59,261.67 km network that’s approved, only 27,418.87 km have been laid so far.
“Out of the total 8,743 projects approved under AMRUT 2.0, only 594 projects, with an approved cost of Rs 68,309.90 crore, pertain to sewerage and septage management, accounting for about 6.79 per cent of the total number of projects… only 104 (or 17.51 per cent) have been completed, while 398 (67 per cent) are still under implementation,” the report read.
“Further, 502 projects (84.51 per cent) have reached the awarded stage and 38 projects (6.40 per cent), involving an approved cost of Rs 7,564.03 crore, remain at the tender stage,” the report further read.
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The data provided by the Ministry also revealed that Rs 22,762.99 crore out of the total Rs 66,059.53 committed as central assistance has been released so far.
The committee recommended that the Ministry set up a database of existing sewerage network, functional status and household connectivity gaps, and carry out periodic assessments. It also recommended that manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks should be eliminated.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More