Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Amrita Sher-Gil at 110: Celebrating an easel that spanned continents

The India International Centre (IIC) will host an exhibition of documents and pictures that chronicle the renovation of Sher-Gil’s holiday villa in Zebegény, Hungary from February 8-12.

Amrita Sher-Gil at 110The project was launched Tuesday at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Delhi. (Photo: Embassy of Hungary)

The 110th birth anniversary of Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, the arguable pioneer of India’s modernist art movement, will be celebrated all year long by the Liszt Institute, Hungarian Cultural Centre, Delhi, in a series of exhibitions, publications, school visits, and contests that aim to enhance awareness of the artist’s contribution to both countries’ cultural legacy.

Indian painter Amrita Shergil Delhi A series of exhibitions, publications, school visits, and contests that aim to enhance awareness of the Sher-Gil’s contribution to both countries’ cultural legacy will be organised around the year. (Photo: Embassy of Hungary)

Dr Mariann Erdo, Director and Cultural Counsellor, Liszt Institute, said, “Being a small country, we are proud to share this legendary artist with one of the biggest countries in the world. I believe that Amrita Sher-Gil is not only geographically a bridge between Hungary and India but she also connects time and generations.”

The India International Centre (IIC) will host an exhibition of documents and pictures that chronicle the renovation of Sher-Gil’s holiday villa in Zebegény, Hungary from February 8-12. A series of documentaries on the artist’s life will be screened at NGMA from June to October, including films by B G Garga and Sándor Sára.

India-Hungary relations on Amrita Sher-Gil The Liszt Institute will also visit a Delhi school every month until December this year and organise workshops and painting activities (Photo: Embassy of Hungary)

The New Delhi Book fair, slated from February 25 to March 5 at Pragati Maidan, will launch a book by travel writer Edina Kollár-Stanczik about interviews with Dr István Székely, Sher-Gil’s only living relative.

A graphic novel on Sher-Gil’s life will also be released in May in a collaboration between the Liszt Institutes of Delhi and Moscow. Additionally, the Liszt Institute will also visit a Delhi school every month until December and organise workshops and painting activities.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 09:47 IST
