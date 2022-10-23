scorecardresearch
Amrapali’s ex-CMD gets Supreme Court relief to undergo cataract treatment

The court took note of a medical certificate produced by him which said that his visual field has reduced from 100% to 85% in right eye and from 97% to 69% in the left eye.

The Supreme Court on Saturday extended the interim bail granted to Anil Kumar Sharma, former Chief Managing Director of the beleaguered real estate firm Amrapali Group of Companies, so as to enable him to undergo treatment for cataract and glaucoma.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, which held a special sitting Saturday said the interim relief granted to him on August 8 for surgery for issues arising out of hernia complications shall continue to operate for eight more weeks.

The court took note of a medical certificate produced by him which said that his visual field has reduced from 100% to 85% in right eye and from 97% to 69% in the left eye. The certificate also said that he had “been advised both eyes cataract extraction with iStent inject implantation as a combined treatment for cataract and glaucoma. This is to be done on an urgent basis to prevent further drop in vision”.

The bench said he will be entitled to have the operation conducted at Sankara Nethralaya and directed him to file an affidavit to that effect as early as possible and preferably within five days of the operation.

The bench, however, refused to extend the interim bail granted to the firm’s ex-Director Shiv Priya on account of the medical condition of his daughter on October 22 saying the daughter’s condition had improved.

“Since the medical condition of the daughter of the petitioner has improved, the protection by way of interim bail granted to the petitioner is withdrawn. The petitioner shall surrender before the Court [i.e. the Court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (East), Karkardooma District Courts, Delhi]… on or before 07.11.2022 and he shall be taken in custody immediately,” the court, said adding that he be arrested if he fails to surrender.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 08:02:24 am
