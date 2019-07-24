Amrapali projects: SC will now monitor payment of dues

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday that the Supreme Court judgment in the Amrapali Group case was “working exactly the way we expected it to”. Speaking at a press conference, Puri said that since the matter was with the apex court, the ministry had distanced itself from it.

Advertising

“If home buyers have gone to apex court, we as the government cannot be seen to be intervening, otherwise we would be undermining the process,” Puri said.

The SC judgment directed the NBCC to prepare a project to complete the pending projects. NBCC, a public sector undertaking, was brought on by the Supreme Court in September last year to finish work on incomplete projects. The judgment noted submissions made by the counsel appearing for the Amrapali Group that NBCC has fixed the cost completion of the projects at Rs 6,827 crore, while Amrapali Group had pegged it at Rs 5,630 crore.

Explained | SC cancels Amrapali Group’s registration; what next?

According to sources, viable financing of the project of this scale was the first challenge for NBCC. “There are home buyers who have not paid the entire amount because of the problems that cropped up. SC has set up a process to get them back on board and we have to see how that exercise pans out,” a source said.

In the order, SC has said it will monitor the payment of dues. “The amount which is due on the part of home buyers has to be deposited in the account, which has been opened… by this court. It has to be utilised firstly for the purpose of completion of the buildings and for providing other facilities and the home buyers of incomplete projects also have to deposit the outstanding amount on their part…,” the order said.