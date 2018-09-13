NBCC to finish stalled projects of Amrapali, says Supreme Court

Meanwhile, it came to light that the group had not filed Income Tax returns between 2015-2018. (File) Meanwhile, it came to light that the group had not filed Income Tax returns between 2015-2018. (File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday appointed the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) to complete the unfinished projects of the beleaguered real estate company Amrapali group, and deputed a DRT officer to oversee the sale of its unencumbered assets to raise funds for the construction.

Meanwhile, it came to light that the group had not filed Income Tax returns between 2015-2018. A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit asked the NBCC to see if the assets of the company can be utilised to raise funds. DRT officer Dharmendra Singh Rathore will be in charge of selling the Group’s properties, the court said, asking all stakeholders to appear before him on September 25 and provide all details.

An account will be opened in the Supreme Court by the concerned registrar where the funds raised through sale of assets and inventories will be deposited so that it can be disbursed to NBCC. Justice Lalit told Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who appeared for NBCC, that “when you show your willingness, that has to be concrete and final and we will hold you to that.” The court had earlier ordered a forensic audit of the accounts of all the Amrapali group companies.

On Wednesday, the bench sought to know who was the company’s internal auditor between 2015-2018. Informed that it was one Ravi Kapoor, the bench asked him whether the group had filed IT returns between 2015-2018. The counsel appearing for the auditor initially replied that he was only given records till March 31, 2015. Pressed further, advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the group, said the returns could not be filed due to pending litigation.

Justice Lalit told Kapoor that a good auditor would have sought the records from the company which he is auditing and if denied, would have put down his papers. The bench asked him to give all documents to the auditor appointed by it to conduct forensic audit of the group’s accounts.

Discussing ways to raise funds for starting the NBCC’s work, the bench said it may ask the homebuyers to pay their dues. But the cousnel for homebuyers opposed this and reminded the bench that it had on earlier occasions said that not even a penny would be taken from them. The counsel requested the court not to burden the homebuyers at this stage.

“Where will they get the money from? Who will give it?,” the counsel asked, to which Justice Mishra replied: “If they want, it will come”. The counsel said the homebuyers deserved compensation, given the delay of several years. The bench said, “We are aware of that. But we are not at that stage now”.

