Amrapali group directors, already in jail, arrested in 2 more cases

The Amrapali Dream Valley project in Noida Extension. The Supreme Court has cancelled Amrapali Group’s registration under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested Anil Kumar Sharma (56) and Shiv Priya (46), the directors of Amrapali group — who are already in judicial custody — in two more cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Joint CP (EOW) Dr OP Mishra said that an FIR was filed last year after a complaint was received from Ashok Gupta, who said that the Amrapali group launched a project called “Amrapali Centurian Park, Terrace Homes” in UP’s Greater Noida. In the FIR, the complainant stated that “he had booked two flats in 2017 and paid the full amount but he never got possession.”

Mishra said during inquiry, 168 more complaints with similar allegations were received against the accused. In the second FIR, the complainant had alleged that the builders launched “Amrapali Golf Homes” in Greater Noida, and buyers were told they would be handed over property by 2014 but no possession has been given till date.

Mishra said, “From 2010-2014 the Amrapali Group proposed to construct around 42,000 residential flats in Noida and Greater Noida, and took advances from buyers, ranging from 40-100 per cent of the value of the flats. An allotment-cum-flat buyer agreement was executed. The Group had promised to complete the construction and hand over the possession of the apartments within a period of 36 months, but they failed to give possession even after more than 10 years.”

He said that the EOW recently arrested the directors and other officials of the Amrapali Group in 14 more cases. “Chargesheets have already been filed in 15 cases,” said Mishra.

