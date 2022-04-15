Among urban poor, vaccine hesitancy low, opinion of health facilities has improved

Written by Aastha & Himanshu Kapoor

How do the urban poor perceive the healthcare system in Delhi? Do they get easy access to facilities? In the Lokniti-CSDS study among the capital’s urban poor, we tried to tap into slum dwellers’ shared experiences and their assessment of healthcare facilities available to them.

Aiming to improve the healthcare system, the Aam Aadmi Party government has been spending a significant portion (close to one-sixth) of its budget on the health sector since it came to power in Delhi in 2015. In its recent budget, 14% was allocated to the sector.

One of the ways in which it has tried to improve primary healthcare is by opening mohalla or neighbourhood clinics for easy and quick access for citizens.

General treatment

When residents of slums were asked what their preferred choice of hospital is in case of minor illness, nearly four in ten preferred a private doctor or a hospital (Table 1).

Government dispensaries and Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs), an AAP government initiative of creating a network of primary health centres that provides consultation, diagnostics and medicines free of cost, was reported by 33% of the respondents as their preference. For two in ten slum dwellers, government hospitals are the preferred choice; 7% said they take medicines from a local pharmacist; and 3% reported taking home treatment for minor illnesses and not visiting a doctor.

Vaccination coverage and vaccine hesitancy

Slums which are densely packed are already vulnerable to communicable diseases due to poor sanitation and hygiene, lack of toilets and inadequate access to water. Here, social distancing is practically impossible due to which they might have been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic.

Two-fifth of the respondents in the slums (40%) said that they or someone in their family received free medicine and treatment by the government during the pandemic.

The data also shows that vaccine hostility is not the case with Delhi’s urban poor as hardly any respondents were found to be mistrustful of the vaccine — only 8% had not received a single dose whereas a little less than two-thirds had received both doses and the rest were waiting for the date of their second dose (Table 2).

Among those who had not taken a single dose, three in ten (31%) said that they were unable to get a slot and 14% reported fear of the vaccine. 4% of respondents had not got any dose because they lacked information as to where to get it from.

The government vaccination drive is clearly popular and successful as almost all respondents (99%) said that they received the vaccine free of cost.

Opinion on the status of hospitals, its administration

Despite the crisis in the healthcare sector witnessed during the pandemic, the overall opinion of the urban poor with regard to the public health sector as compared to earlier is positive.

Close to three-fourth of the respondents believe that the condition of government hospitals has improved while the remaining were divided between the opinions of no improvement or worse than before (Table 3). It is notable that 93% reported that government hospital administration has never asked for a bribe.

The respondents also showed more than satisfactory cooperation when it came to getting vaccinated, showing the effectiveness of active government initiatives and public health services when they are offered free of cost.

The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS, Delhi. For the study, 1,080 people spread across 55 slums covering all 11 districts of Delhi were interviewed using a structured questionnaire by means of face-to-face interview method. The interviews were conducted by trained field investigators for three months (November 2021 to January 2022).