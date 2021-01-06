Among those who got out-of-turn promotion, 4 cops who probed NE Delhi riots cases

The personnel are part of the special investigation team related to the Northeast Delhi riots cases that arrested 21 people, including former JNU student Umar Khalid. (Express archive)

Four police personnel posted with the Special Cell received out-of-turn promotion for their work in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. They are part of the special investigation team that arrested 21 people, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.

A total of 755 cases were registered in connection with the riots, of which over 50 murder cases were transferred to all units of the Crime Branch. One case was transferred to the Special Cell. Four personnel from six teams of New Delhi range Special Cell received out-of-turn promotions. Initially, the Special Cell was probing allegations of conspiracy and riots and it later invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and formed the SIT, comprising six teams of the New Delhi range.

“Recently, the in-charges of the six teams were asked by DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah to nominate one officer who has done extraordinary work during the investigation. Of the six names received, two were getting out-of-turn promotions in other cases, so their names were dropped. Four personnel have been promoted by the Delhi Police Commissioner,” said a senior police officer.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, while meeting police personnel and their family members on January 1, said 135 personnel have been granted out-of-turn promotions for exemplary work. Around 1,700 people have been arrested by the Crime Branch and Northeast district police in connection with the riots.