Among those outside Jamia, JNUSU head

Outside Jamia, Wednesday. Tashi Tobgyal

Addressing a gathering called by the Jamia Coordination Committee to mark one month since the police clampdown at Jamia Millia Islamia, JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and linked it with the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“In this fight, we cannot forget what happened in Kashmir. Whatever is happening here is something the government started in Kashmir by snatching away their Constitutional rights… In every movement, people from Kashmir should be remembered, who are still fighting for their rights,” she said.

At the gathering, a group of women led by Ayesha Renna, raised slogans to highlight how the women of Jamia had become the face of the protests. Renna (22) and her friends made headlines when a video of them, protecting their male friend from police lathis, went viral .

Sitting in the second row, Rajkumari, who came with her granddaughter, spoke about how CAA and NRC were dividing people on the basis of religion.

“As per our Constitution, all religions are equal. Bringing in the law will divide the country… We have been coming here for the last 30 days and will continue to do so. What will we tell our children? That something like this happened and we did not protest?” she said.

Mohd. Yunus, a resident of Okhla, was accompanied by his two-year-old son Jawaat. “He accompanies me daily; we will continue the fight,” Yunus said.

