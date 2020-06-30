Among those keen to donate plasma: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who benefited from it

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain

Among those who hope to donate once the plasma bank opens at ILBS in two days are Delhi’s Health Minister and an MLA.

Hours after the CM’s announcement, Health Minister Satyender Jain, who was in fact administered plasma therapy to help recover from Covid, tweeted, “Plasma therapy saved my life from Coronavirus and I pledge to donate my plasma as soon as medical protocols will allow.”

AAP MLA Atishi, who too has recovered from Covid, told The Indian Express, “It would not cost me anything; it is just like donating blood and we all have donated blood at some point in our lives. But arranging plasma has appeared to be a challenge… Which is why we are setting up the bank. This should make the process simpler. We are hoping that this will change people’s mindset.”

Among those who have availed of the therapy is Dr Rajiv Sood from RML hospital, who was admitted to Max Saket in May-end. “The hospital was running a (plasma therapy) trial so there was no issue in arranging it. Plasma was infused in me twice, right at the start. I started to get better after that.”

He was discharged after 13 days. “I think it is very helpful when given right at the start. Later on, the body starts to create its own antibodies so it would not be as helpful,” he said.

As Delhi hospitals started offering the therapy, it sent families on hunt for plasma. Parminder Singh, whose son Paveet (31) was admitted to Max on May 9, recalled: “Doctors had told us to arrange plasma. But it wasn’t easy. I spread the word and posted online many times. Then two people came forward to donate — but by that time, he had started recovering.”

Delhi Government advisor Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe also said they hope to donate once they are fit to. “The key is that people should not worry or be scared and come forward,” said Mathur.

“Many people want to donate plasma but don’t know how to. The plasma bank will provide a centralised platform for donors to come forward,” Marathe said.

