Among Delhi South body plans: Rs 10 meals for poor, engineered landfill

Leader of the House, South MCD, Narendra Chawala said the scheme has now been repackaged, with vendors being allowed to advertise so they can sustain the model: “It will take around a month to start the scheme.”

Food for the poor at Rs 10 under the Atal Jan Aahar Yojana at 40 places and an engineered landfill site in Tehkhand for disposal of waste were among the proposals passed by the South MCD standing committee on Monday.

The Atal scheme was first launched in December 2017, after the BJP’s win in the civic polls, at four places. But it was stopped in six months due to a dispute with some vendors over location preference and inability to pull in large crowds.

The corporation also passed the project for an engineered landfill in Tehkhand on 47 acres, of which 15 acres would be used to set up a waste-to-energy plant.

The project has been on the backburner for the past four years due to lack of funds. A senior South MCD official said this has now been overcome by the Swachh Bharat Mission, in which the Centre will bear 35% of the cost, the state 11.67% and remaining by urban local bodies.

In an engineered landfill site, inert waste is first used to produce electricity before being disposed off, said the official. Present waste generation in South MCD is over 3,600 tonnes per day. Work is set to be completed in 18 months at a cost of Rs 5,552.36 lakh.