Among Diwali injuries this yr in Delhi, many hurt making crackers

Hospitals across Delhi were flooded with patients with burn injuries over the last two days.

According to a doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), many patients were injured by handmade firecrackers while putting gunpowder in pipes.

“A patient informed me that he was crushing and stuffing gunpowder inside a pipe when it blasted and he got injured,” said a doctor working with the hospital.

He added that another patient was carrying the gunpowder in his bag when it exploded and injured him. “Every year, such cases come up where patients including children were making firecrackers with gunpowder and pipes which explode, leaving them injured grievously,” said a senior doctor.

According to officials at AIIMS, 24 patients came to the burns and plastics department at the institute on the night of Diwali, out of which ten were minor injury patients who were given first aid at the OPD, while 14 were severely injured.

“Nine patients are admitted in the ICU who got burned due to firecrackers and diyas (clay lamps) on the night of Diwali,” said a senior official.

The official said that the doctors worked through the Diwali night due to the rush.

“A total of 15 doctors were deployed throughout the night in the OT and OPD. Emergency was full of patients,” added the official.

Similar scenes were reported at Safdarjung Hospital where 97 patients were reported to have had burn injuries on the night of Diwali. “Out of these, 83 were with minor burns and were treated at the OPD and had head and face injuries. Those admitted had 20-25 per cent burn injuries in their body, and three of them needed operations,” said Dr Shalabh Kumar, head of the burns and plastics department at Safdarjung Hospital.

He added that out of the total 97 patients, 60 were from Delhi and 37 were from outside Delhi.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), over two days, 31 patients with burn injuries were treated. “Three patients were admitted and the rest were discharged from OPD after being given first aid. Most of the injuries were due to firecrackers and diyas,” said Dr Sameek Bhattacharya, professor, burns and plastics surgery department.

According to Dr Sameek, patients often commit the mistake of self-medication which can further deteriorate the burned area. “People should not apply toothpaste or any other home remedy in the affected area. When a burn injury happens, one should apply cold water on it and visit the nearest hospital or doctor,” he added.

Meanwhile, at Lok Nayak hospital, six cases of minor burns were reported and four patients were admitted at GTB hospital with one patient having severe

injury.