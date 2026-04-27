Among AAP’s defector 7, Swati Maliwal the most regular in Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan Singh least

Of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have defected to the BJP, Swati Maliwal, Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Raghav Chadha were the most regular in the Upper House, attendance records from Parliament show.
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and businessmen Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjeet Singh Sahney were in the House much less, the data show.
These MPs have admittedly spent different lengths of time in Parliament, so comparisons of their attendance are approximate. In general, however, Maliwal and Harbhajan have been seen the most and least frequently respectively.
According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat records, the 256th, 257th, and 258th sessions in 2022 saw average attendance of 159, 178, and 175 respectively in the 245-member House.
These figures for the 259th, 260th, 261st, and 262nd sessions (2023) were 167, 186, 197, and 168 respectively.
And for the 263rd, 264th, 265th, and 266th sessions (2024), the average attendance was 170, 192, 184, and 183 respectively.
Maliwal, a first-term member who entered the Upper House in January 2024, attended 94.87% of sittings, asked 105 questions, tabled five Bills, served on two Committees and participated in 17 debates.
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And Chadha, the former Arvind Kejriwal aide who triggered the mutiny in the AAP on Friday, clocked an attendance of 82.44% since entering Rajya Sabha in May 2022. He asked 350 questions, tabled nine Bills, was part of three Parliamentary Committees and participated in 332 debates.
Mittal, the founder of Lovely Professional University, who too entered the House in May 2022, has so far logged an attendance of 84.96%, and asked 361 questions and participated in 341 debates.
Sandeep Pathak, the AAP’s general secretary, Organisation, who too has switched to the BJP, has logged 78.95% attendance since entering Rajya Sabha in May 2022.
Gupta and Sahney, by contrast, have logged an attendance of 56% and 56.49% since entering the Upper House in October 2025 and July 2022 respectively. Gupta has so far not participated in a debate.
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Harbhajan, who was elected in April-May 2022, has the lowest attendance record of 25.95%. He was present at 34 of the 131 sittings of the House, and asked 172 questions.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More