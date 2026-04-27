Among AAP’s defector 7, Swati Maliwal the most regular in Rajya Sabha, Harbhajan Singh least

Of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have defected to the BJP, Swati Maliwal, Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Raghav Chadha were the most regular in the Upper House, attendance records from Parliament show.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and businessmen Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjeet Singh Sahney were in the House much less, the data show.

These MPs have admittedly spent different lengths of time in Parliament, so comparisons of their attendance are approximate. In general, however, Maliwal and Harbhajan have been seen the most and least frequently respectively.

According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat records, the 256th, 257th, and 258th sessions in 2022 saw average attendance of 159, 178, and 175 respectively in the 245-member House.