Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignment from Pak, probe finds

Priyavrat alias Fauzi, the alleged main shooter in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, received a consignment of weapons sent from Pakistan via drone, initial probe by the police has revealed. The consignment included eight grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators and an AK-47. The weapons were a contingency plan in case they failed to shoot Moosewala.

Police said Priyavrat was hired by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in April and got Rs 4 lakh from him.

Sources in the Special Cell said the quality of all the recovered weapons suggests they were made abroad. The grenades are designed for use with grenade launchers that can be mounted on AK-47 assault rifles.

“Priyavrat, during questioning, said he was evading arrest in a murder case from Sonepat when one of his old associates, Monu Dagar, approached him. Dagar had been approached by Goldy after another contract killer supposed to target Moosewala, Sharukh, was arrested by the Delhi Police. Goldy spoke with Priyavrat via an app and offered a hefty amount to kill Moosewala. He assured him support in the form of other shooters, logistics and accommodation,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Priyavrat attended an Army school in Pune, but eventually got addicted to drugs and got into the life of crime in Sonepat. He also told the police that he went to Punjab in the last week of April and stayed in a rented accommodation in a village for Rs 5,000 a month.

“He disclosed that they had deployed men outside Moosewala’s house and were tracking his movements. His men also interacted with the singer’s security guards. He claimed that on May 27, Moosewala came out from his house in his SUV without his security personnel, but the accused weren’t prepared when the opportunity presented itself. His associate, Kashish, along with his two others even followed the SUV, but Moosewala then headed to a courtroom and left in a different car,” an officer said.

Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on May 29. Since then, police in several states have made a spate of arrests.