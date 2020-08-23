Delhi: Among 3 arrested for robbery, engineer who lost job in Qatar

A senior police officer said that Lalkishor and his friends allegedly tried to extort more money from the victims by forcing them to call their relatives, but could not get anything. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested three men, including an engineer who lost his job in Qatar due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for allegedly posing as cops and robbing people in Dwarka’s Najafgarh area Saturday. Police identified the accused as Swapnil Lalkishor, the engineer, and his friends Keshav and Ravi.

According to police, the accused, wearing police uniforms and carrying walkie-talkie sets, allegedly posed as policemen and pretended to patrol the streets in Najafgarh on August 18.

Late at night, they allegedly stopped a Verna car, which had a Punjab registration plate. The victims thought they were checking their vehicle, but were soon abducted. The accused took the two men in their black Creta car and robbed their jewellery, phones, cash and other belongings. They were later dropped off at Singhu border.

A senior police officer said that Lalkishor and his friends allegedly tried to extort more money from the victims by forcing them to call their relatives, but could not get anything.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, “We received a complaint from the victims and started tracing the route taken by the accused. More than 100 CCTV cameras were checked and the car was traced to Loni. We went there and arrested two men; the third accused was arrested from Rani Bagh.”

During questioning, Lalkishor told police that he returned from Qatar recently and wasn’t comfortable with his life here. He wanted money, so he roped in his friend, Keshav Sehgal, a property dealer, and allegedly hatched the plan. Sehgal also asked his friend Ravi, who worked at a call centre and needed money to pay medical bills for his mother’s operation, to join them, police said.

Lalkishor took his brother’s Creta car and the three ventured on different roads to find a suitable “target”.

Police suspect that the trio are involved in more such cases in UP and nearby places, and are questioning the accused further.

