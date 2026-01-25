Ammonia level in Yamuna still high, Wazirabad plant operating at 90%

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ammonia level in Yamuna river is yet to return to its normal level with the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) continuing to operate below capacity, even as the overall water supply situation in Delhi showed signs of improvement on Saturday, officials said.
The disruption began on January 20, after a maintenance-related diversion on Haryana’s canal network led to a sudden spike in the river’s ammonia level, temporarily making the Yamuna water unfit for treatment in Delhi.
The next day, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) issued a statement saying that water production had been affected at Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi water treatment plants due to the “blind closure” of the Parallel Delhi Branch canal — a part of the Munak canal network — and diversion of water supply by the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources department. As a result, no raw water has been received through the Delhi sub-branch canal, also a part of the Munak canal network.
“When water was diverted from Khubru barrage in Haryana into the Yamuna on January 20, it brought in the pollution content of Haryana cities and the ammonia level reached an unprecedented 6.5 ppm (parts per million) on January 21,” a DJB official said. “Due to high ammonia content, Yamuna water could not be used in Delhi, which resulted in scarcity of water.”
The ammonia level has to be below 1 ppm for plants to treat the water.
Residents in several parts of the Capital, including Rajouri Garden, Pitampura, Dwarka and parts of Rohini, reported water shortages on January 21 and 22, as reduced raw water availability and deteriorating river quality forced curtailment of operations at plants that treat water from Yamuna.
“As the ammonia level did not reduce after it touched touched an 6.5 ppm on January 21, a decision was taken on January 22 to discontinue the maintenance work and restore the normal supply route,” the DJB official said.
By Saturday morning, a senior DJB official said the city’s water supply has almost normalised. However, the impact on Wazirabad WTP continued. “Wazirabad WTP is operating at about 90% capacity, as the ammonia level at Wazirabad reservoir, which stores water from Yamuna, is still around 2.3 ppm. All other WTPs are treating water normally.”
Sources in the Delhi government said Wazirabad WTP is expected to start functioning normally once the ammonia level in Yamuna normalises late Saturday.
Environmentalists, meanwhile, noted that the episode underlined concerns of industrial discharge.
“The more worrying issue is that pollution in Yamuna river is rendering Wazirabad WTP ineffective. This has become a recurring incident for the past several years, revealing how untreated industrial effluents in increased amounts from Haryana are entering the river. This raises serious questions on the role and functioning of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and National Mission for Clean Ganga as well,” said Bhim Singh Rawat of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.
Atul Goyal, a member of United Residents Joint Action, said that residents in parts of Karol Bagh are still facing delayed water supply, even when normalcy has been restored in adjacent areas.
Rejimon CK of the Dwarka Residents Association Forum said that after facing issues for two days, water supply has been restored in the area.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After 8 years of being missing, 19-year-old Jayesh Bodade finds his family in Himachal Pradesh. He had left his home in Maharashtra at the age of 12 with his mother and had been working in different jobs. A police verification led to his reunion with his father and brother. He plans to return to the mountains, where he feels at home.