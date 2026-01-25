Ammonia level in Yamuna still high, Wazirabad plant operating at 90%

Ammonia level in Yamuna river is yet to return to its normal level with the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) continuing to operate below capacity, even as the overall water supply situation in Delhi showed signs of improvement on Saturday, officials said.

The disruption began on January 20, after a maintenance-related diversion on Haryana’s canal network led to a sudden spike in the river’s ammonia level, temporarily making the Yamuna water unfit for treatment in Delhi.

The next day, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) issued a statement saying that water production had been affected at Haiderpur Phase I and II, Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi water treatment plants due to the “blind closure” of the Parallel Delhi Branch canal — a part of the Munak canal network — and diversion of water supply by the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources department. As a result, no raw water has been received through the Delhi sub-branch canal, also a part of the Munak canal network.