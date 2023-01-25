‘I am sorry’: MA student of Amity University commits suicide

A 23-year-old MA student died by suicide Monday, said Gautam Buddha Nagar police. The deceased has been identified as Yamini Sharma, a student of Noida’s Amity University.

“On January 23, a 23-year-old MA second-year student of Amity University committed suicide in the evening between 7-8 pm by hanging herself from a fan. She was staying in a PG (paying guest accommodation) in sector 126…,” said police in the statement.

SHO Satendra Kumar said police have recovered a purported suicide note written in English, which stated “I am sorry… this is the end of my life… Everybody says that I am strong… but I am very weak… Maa, you are so good.”

“Her family said she was very good at her studies and that they never felt something like this could happen. The family has not filed any complaint against anyone regarding any provocation. She has been cremated. We have also received the postmortem report, which said the death was due to hanging,” said Kumar on Wednesday, adding that Yamini hailed from Jewar.

The officer also said that as there was no complaint or any proof of abetment to suicide, no case has been registered. However, the police said they have not talked to the university administration or friends of Yamini yet.

Recently a resident of Delhi’s Rani Bagh, who had come to see a flat in the Supernova building in Noida jumped from the 43rd floor and died on the spot. In a similar incident this month, a 16-year-old boy died by suicide allegedly by jumping in front of a train arriving at Golf Course Metro station. Also on January 12, a 21-year-old student jumped off the Knowledge Park Metro station. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was from Bihar and was currently living near Akshardham in Delhi.