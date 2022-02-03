Posing as astrologers online, two men cheat PhD student from Amity University of Rs 20 lakh

A PhD student from Amity University was cheated of more than Rs 20 lakh by two men who posed as astrologers and promised her good fortune, said the Delhi Police Thursday. The accused asked the woman to perform rituals and a puja, and also allegedly told her to “sacrifice a human” if she wants to be happy.

The accused, identified as Tannu (25) and Gaurav (25), have been arrested by the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police.

The police said the woman lives with her family in Delhi and was in grief after a breakup with her boyfriend in 2020. Also facing issues with her studies and career, she had found a website with phone numbers of men listed as ‘Tantrik’. The accused asked her to do rituals to help bring in good fortune in return for Rs 20 lakh. Later, the men also allegedly asked her for a human sacrifice.

According to the police, the woman approached the Cyber Cell after the accused refused to take her calls and blocked her. The woman alleged in her complaint in May 2021 that the accused had been cheating her for a year.

“She told us she had a breakup and was also facing issues in her career. She got the phone numbers of the accused via a Google search. The men also have a website where they pose as tantriks. The woman discussed her issues with the men several times and they ensured her they could help her with their ‘mystic powers’,” said a senior police officer.

The accused proposed the woman start doing rituals, and asked her to pay Rs 20 lakh. The amount was paid in instalments throughout the year.

They also told her that if the puja doesn’t work, they will pay her Rs 40 lakh. From December 2020 to April 2021, the woman deposited more than Rs 20 lakh in their account.

However, when none of her “wishes” came true and she approached the men, they allegedly told her to sacrifice a human.

“The men promised that they have mystic powers and can connect with Gods. They asked her for a human sacrifice or said she would have to pay Rs 20 lakh more for rituals. The woman realised she was being conned and asked for her money back. The men stopped taking her calls and fled,” said the officer.

A case of cheating was registered, and the investigating team analysed the call detail records and bank statements of the victim and accused.

A team led by ACP Raman Lamba under the supervision of DCP (Cyber) KPS Malhotra identified the accused and conducted several raids in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Tannu was arrested from Amritsar last week. His cousin, Gaurav has been arrested from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan.

The accused confessed to their crime and said they started cheating the woman during the first Covid-induced lockdown to earn money. They said a few of their relatives are astrologers and they knew a bit about the business.