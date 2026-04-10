Amity student drowns in waterlogged pit | Family yet to file complaint, post-mortem indicates Harshit drowned: Police

The pool near the Supernova building in Sector 94 Noida where a 23 year old student drowned to death on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after a 23-year-old student from Amity University drowned in a waterlogged construction pit in Noida’s Sector 94, officials of the Noida Authority on Wednesday termed the incident a “clear case of trespassing”.

“We had taken all necessary measures to ensure that one enters the pit by fencing the area,” an official said, adding that entry into the restricted area amounted to trespassing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Saad Miyan Khan has said that Harshit Bhatt – a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student and a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad – had gone to the site along with his friends allegedly to celebrate the end of their examinations. “During the outing, Bhatt entered a water-filled pit to bathe and suddenly drowned,” he added.