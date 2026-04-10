Amity student drowns in waterlogged pit | Family yet to file complaint, post-mortem indicates Harshit drowned: Police

“We had taken all necessary measures to ensure that one enters the pit by fencing the area,” an official said, adding that entry into the restricted area amounted to trespassing.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaApr 10, 2026 12:21 AM IST
Amity student drowns in waterlogged pit, Noida, Amity University drowning, Amity University student drowning, Amity University student Harshit Bhatt drowning, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe pool near the Supernova building in Sector 94 Noida where a 23 year old student drowned to death on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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A day after a 23-year-old student from Amity University drowned in a waterlogged construction pit in Noida’s Sector 94, officials of the Noida Authority on Wednesday termed the incident a “clear case of trespassing”.

“We had taken all necessary measures to ensure that one enters the pit by fencing the area,” an official said, adding that entry into the restricted area amounted to trespassing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Saad Miyan Khan has said that Harshit Bhatt – a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student and a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad – had gone to the site along with his friends allegedly to celebrate the end of their examinations. “During the outing, Bhatt entered a water-filled pit to bathe and suddenly drowned,” he added.

The police, meanwhile, said that Harshit’s family is yet to file a formal complaint regarding the incident. “We are in touch with his father, who works in Leh. We are waiting for the family to file a complaint,” a senior officer said.

“The post-mortem examination report indicated that he drowned… There are several abrasion marks on his body, less than 0.5 cm deep,” the officer added. According to a police statement, sand and water were found in Harshit’s lungs, while his viscera has been preserved for further examination.

The water-filled pit, in which Harshit drowned, is part of the proposed Noida Convention and Habitat Centre located near Supertech’s Supernova high-rise. Though partially fenced with tin sheets, there are several gaps that make it possible to reach the water’s edge. A security guard stationed at the construction site is supposed to man the fencing round the clock.

According to officials, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited (UPRNNL) – a UP government undertaking – was awarded the project in 2021 to construct a 31-storey building after four bidders failed to qualify. The project, estimated at Rs 685 crore, was approved on January 31, 2020, and its foundation stone laid on March 2 that year.

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However, work failed to progress as expected. “We gave them a year to complete the project, but by August 2022, only around 4% work had been completed. Also, there were allegations of negligence, including illegal sale of excavated soil from the excavated site. The tender was subsequently cancelled by then CEO Ritu Maheshwari,” the official said.

Following the cancellation, the official said UPRNNL moved court and secured a stay on the cancellation of the tender. “The matter is sub judice, but we had ensured that the site was fenced all around,” the official added.

Officials said the accident came on a day when the Noida Authority, on Wednesday, issued a fresh Expression of Interest to select an agency to revive the project.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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