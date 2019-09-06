Amity scuffle: Cops probe molestation case against two

A day after three students of Amity University were arrested for allegedly assaulting two other students, police are investigating a molestation case filed against those beaten up.

“We are in the process of identifying the other accused… The woman who had called the other students is also under the ambit of investigation. But since she has filed a case of molestation against the two, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate and due procedure will be followed,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP City.

On August 28, an altercation took place between the students who were beaten up and a woman student allegedly over a parking spot. The woman allegedly called other students to help her.

Police said CCTV footage of the assault shows men attacking the students. Even faculty members received injuries while trying to break up the fight, police said.

The two students received serious injuries to the head and required stitches. Amity University has suspended 11 students following the incident and set up a proctoral enquiry.