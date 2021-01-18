scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan’s voice removed from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness: Delhi HC told

A petitioner had sought removal of the voice of the megastar from the caller tune on the ground that the actor himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus.

By: PTI | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 1:00:18 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan coronavirusActor Amitabh Bachchan

The Delhi High Court was on Monday told that megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has been removed from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus and therefore, nothing remains in the PIL which sought its removal.

The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh by the petitioner who said that with the removal of the actor’s voice from the caller tune his plea has become infructuous.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition as not pressed.

