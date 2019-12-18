Amit Shah to students: Tell us if you feel provision discriminatory

The Act is to give citizenship, not take it away, said Shah. The Act is to give citizenship, not take it away, said Shah.

Speaking in the national capital Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress were misleading people on the new citizenship law, and asked students opposing it to read the Act online.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal and Congress party should stop throwing stones into water. I would like to tell the youth that they should read the Act on the website… If you feel there is anything, that there is any provision that is discriminatory, then tell us… this Narendra Modi government does not do injustice to anyone,” he said.

“No one is going to lose Indian citizenship. This act is to give citizenship, not to take away anyone’s citizenship,” he said.

Shah was speaking at the foundation stone laying event of Bharat Vandana Park in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

“Where will these people (refugees) go — the Hindus, Sikhs and others — if not to India?” he said. He added that that this was the part of “Nehru-Liaquat Pact, which the Congress did not implement”.

He said that the BJP is firm on implementing the new law.

“For 70 years, Hindus, Sikhs and others were living a life without job, land, water. I want to tell political parties to go and see their condition, how they are living their life,” he said.

Under the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Shah also took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to debate West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma on the issue of “unauthorised colonies.”

“The reason you got ownership rights after a five-year delay is the Kejriwal government. Had they fast-tracked work like us, this would have been done very fast,” he said.

He said the Delhi government deliberately delayed the process of regularisation because they wanted to use it as an opportunity to pull down the central government.

