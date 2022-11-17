scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Amit Shah to Nadda, BJP ropes in top leaders to campaign for MCD polls

The party announced a list of 40 star campaigners on Thursday. All seven Delhi MPs are also part of the list, as is Delhi BJP unit president Adesh Gupta.

Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are among the star campaigners in the upcoming MCD polls (File)

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President J P Nadda, MPs and movie stars Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan will be the BJP’s star campaigners in the upcoming municipal corporation polls on December 4.

The party announced a list of 40-star campaigners on Thursday. All seven Delhi MPs are also part of the list, as is Delhi BJP unit president Adesh Gupta.

The MCD campaign in the city is expected to be high decibel, with the AAP hoping to win its first corporation election in the city, and the BJP fighting 15 years’ worth of anti-incumbency.

The Congress, too, has a lot riding on this election. The party, which has not won a single seat in the last two Assembly elections, managed to get a 20% vote share in the 2017 MCD polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Last week, the AAP had also announced its star campaigner list, which had 30 members on it, including former India cricketer and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam – who resigned from his post after his presence at a religious ‘conversion event’ had created a furore – is also on the list.

More from Delhi

The Congress star campaigner list includes Sachin Pilot, former JNU president and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 10:13:50 pm
Next Story

David Warner engages in banter with fans during AUS vs ENG 1st ODI

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement