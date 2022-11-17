Amit Shah to Nadda, BJP ropes in top leaders to campaign for MCD polls

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President J P Nadda, MPs and movie stars Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan will be the BJP’s star campaigners in the upcoming municipal corporation polls on December 4.

The party announced a list of 40-star campaigners on Thursday. All seven Delhi MPs are also part of the list, as is Delhi BJP unit president Adesh Gupta.

The MCD campaign in the city is expected to be high decibel, with the AAP hoping to win its first corporation election in the city, and the BJP fighting 15 years’ worth of anti-incumbency.

The Congress, too, has a lot riding on this election. The party, which has not won a single seat in the last two Assembly elections, managed to get a 20% vote share in the 2017 MCD polls.

Last week, the AAP had also announced its star campaigner list, which had 30 members on it, including former India cricketer and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam – who resigned from his post after his presence at a religious ‘conversion event’ had created a furore – is also on the list.

The Congress star campaigner list includes Sachin Pilot, former JNU president and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit.