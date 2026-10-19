Amit Shah to launch projects to overhaul Delhi water supply, sewage infra worth Rs 8K crore

With the government eyeing an overhaul of water supply and sewage infrastructure in the Capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 43 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects worth Rs 8,941.22 crore on Thursday (October 22). Ten of these 43 projects, worth Rs 2,827.11 crore, will be inaugurated, while the foundation stones for 33 others will be laid, according to Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the Delhi government’s “Chalo Yamuna” campaign. More than 35,000 people participated at 70 locations along the river banks, according to officials.

Projects set to be launched

The Delhi Water Minister said that cleaning the Yamuna ghats is one of the key objects behind the projects. “Every drop of sewage will be collected, treated and reused. That is the promise behind these 43 projects. Cleaning the ghats shows our intent. Stopping sewage from reaching the river is the permanent solution,” he said.