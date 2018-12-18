Amit Shah to give booth management formula to over 12000 booth incharges of Delhi BJP

BJP chief Amit Shah will Sunday give a management formula to over 12,000 booths in charge of the party’s Delhi unit at the IGI stadium here in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The booth charges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend the event without fail, said party leaders.

Advertising

There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booths in charges have been appointed by the party.

The district and lower level booth in charge meetings of the party have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth in charges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP.

“The booth in charges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction,” Singh said. The party will ensure that booth presidents mandatorily attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they will arrive for the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session. The BJP holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats, including the North East Delhi constituency represented by Tiwari, that it is gearing up to retain in 2019 polls.