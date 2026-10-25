Amit Shah holds security review meeting with Delhi Police, CM in attendance in a first

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the Delhi Police headquarters to review the law-and-order situation in the national capital with discussions focused on protests against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), preparations for the upcoming Congress rally against

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 and measures to tackle crime, said officers.

The meeting was held at Vimarsh Hall at the Delhi Police headquarters and was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking a notable development in the format of such review meetings, said sources.

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The participation of the Chief Minister made the Delhi government join alongside senior police officers on matters concerning law and order in the Capital, sources added.