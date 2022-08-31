Amit Shah pays visit to Delhi Police HQ

After Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Delhi Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon, the Delhi Police has made it mandatory to conduct a forensic examination in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years, said officials.

The Delhi Police released a statement that the forensic examination will help to take the conviction rate higher and integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.

“The Delhi Police has already integrated the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation and has collaborated with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar to train and guide investigating officers to make watertight cases against accused,” said police.

Hours after the home minister left the Police HQ, a standing order was released by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora about the forensic examination. The order states that each district in Delhi will have a forensic mobile van to assist investigating officers at crime spots.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said Shah also emphasised the importance of surveillance in preventing crimes and directed that the CCTVs at airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, and RWAs, be integrated with the control room.

The security arrangements for the G-20 Summit were also discussed.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

He further directed officers to create a safer environment for women, children and senior citizens.

Shah congratulated the police personnel and their families who recently won medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Police Fire Games, and other sporting events.