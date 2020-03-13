Amit Shah misleading people on riots: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Singh also said that the conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere was hatched before the polls and riots were orchestrated after. Singh also said that the conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere was hatched before the polls and riots were orchestrated after.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday, accusing him of misleading the people on the communal riots in Northeast Delhi.

Reacting to Shah’s reply in the Parliament on the Delhi riots, Singh said: “The Home Minister is giving wrong information. He said the riots stopped after February 25, when in reality it continued on 26, 27 and 28. For three days, no action was taken. Why was the police silent? Why did the same police take action after three days?”

Singh, who is also the party spokesperson, also responded to Shah’s statement that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for the Army to be deployed was pointless as he had asked for it on February 27, when the violence had ended.

Singh said, “The CM asked for the Army to be deployed on February 26. He asked it when you, who controls law and order in Delhi, did nothing… Did you condemn the speeches made by (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra or (Delhi MP) Parvesh Verma? People from BJP have lit the fire and fanned it.”

Singh also said that the conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere was hatched before the polls and riots were orchestrated after.

The AAP MP also asked why the Home Minister hadn’t visited the riot-affected areas till date. “It has been around 20 days since riots broke out. The Home Minister, who lives in Delhi, hasn’t visited the affected areas. What are they afraid of?” he asked.

He also suggested that the Centre offer jobs to the kin of those who died in the violence since the Delhi government’s services department falls under the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Singh said: “Delhi was left to burn for three whole days and the home minister was silent. (MoS) Anurag Thakur pushed Delhi into the fires, but Amit Shah said nothing about that. Amit Shah spoke about hate speech. It is your party that indulged in hate speech. People and policemen have died and people have lost their houses and shops. You do not have the courage to visit riot-affected areas.”

In the Rajya Sabha, he demanded Shah’s resignation saying he had no right to remain in power.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.