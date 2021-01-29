Amit Shah meets injured cops: ‘Proud of their courage’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited two hospitals Thursday to meet personnel who sustained injuries during the clashes between police and farmers on Republic Day. As many as 394 personnel were injured in the violence at Delhi’s ITO, Red Fort and other areas during the kisan tractor march.

Shah enquired about the health of police personnel admitted at Tirath Ram Hospital and Sushruta Trauma Centre (STC) in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. He was accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and other officials. In a tweet, Shah said: “Meeting the injured Delhi Police personnel. We are proud of their courage and bravery.”

At Sushruta Trauma Centre, he met two personnel and spoke to their family members and doctors.

Said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent, STC, “Around 64 personnel were admitted on Tuesday after the clashes. Most of them sustained simple injuries and were later discharged; two were critically injured and admitted in the ICU. They are stable now. They had injuries on their head and had fractured their limbs. Shah sir came and enquired about their health. He also met the patients and thanked them for their service.”

At Tirath Ram Hospital, Shah met five police personnel. Hospital medical superintendent Dr J P Singh said: “We had six patients yesterday, one was discharged today. The Home Minister met the five personnel and commended them for doing a great job on Republic Day. He also asked us to ensure proper treatment of the personnel. Some of them suffered a fracture in the elbow and some suffered multi-trauma injuries, which means they were hit multiple times. The personnel are under observation and are stable.”

One of the injured personnel, head constable Punjab Singh, said, “I was at Red Fort when thousands of protesters broke through the barricades, entry gates and started climbing walls. We were told to maintain law and order there. I tried speaking to a group of farmers but they surrounded me and thrashed me. I hurt my hand and tried to run but they threw stones at me… I am happy that the Police Commissioner and Home Minister met me and spoke to my parents.”

Constable Rekha sustained multi-trauma injuries. Her husband, Naresh, who works at a private firm in Delhi, said she was beaten up with lathis and stones, and suffered internal injuries.

Police chief Shrivastava wrote a letter to his force Thursday, thanking them for showing restraint, patience and vigilance when the farmer’s agitation turned violent. “Though we had the option to use force, we used our senses. Because of your work, we were able to fight this challenging protest… I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint,” read the letter.