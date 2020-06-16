Delhi all-party meeting: Sink differences, Shah tells parties; AAP’s Singh refers to cheaper tests

Home Minister Amit Shah at Lok Nayak Hospital. (Express photo) Home Minister Amit Shah at Lok Nayak Hospital. (Express photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with representatives of all political parties in Delhi to discuss the strategy of containment and treatment of Covid-19.

The meeting, which took place between 11 am and 1 pm at North Block, was attended by Sanjay Singh of the ruling AAP, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta, and Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, sources said. Representatives of some other parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party were also present.

The Home Minister had held a meeting on the Covid situation in the national capital with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday.

According to the Home Ministry, Monday’s meeting discussed ways to increase testing for the novel coronavirus, use of new technology for spot testing, and the arrangements for larger numbers of isolation and oxygen beds.

Shah urged all parties to keep aside political differences and fight the virus unitedly. He asked the party representatives to ask their workers to ensure that the government’s steps towards increasing testing and arranging more beds are implemented on the ground.

“We all have to stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this fight against the pandemic. …Political unity will create confidence among the public and lead to improvement in the pandemic situation in the capital. We have to improve Covid-19 testing capacity with newer techniques. We will overcome the pandemic and win the battle by being united,” Shah said during the meeting, and appealed to all parties to overcome their political differences “in the interest of the people”.

Shah assured the party representatives that the Union government would take all necessary steps to check the spread in Delhi, the Ministry said.

“The Union Home Minister informed the all-party meeting of key decisions taken during a meeting convened by him yesterday (Sunday) and appealed to all political parties to ensure that decisions are implemented in earnest at the ground level. He called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the central government for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” Ministry spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

According to the Ministry, the leaders attending the meeting gave proposals on fighting the virus, and assured full support to the central and Delhi governments and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

At Sunday’s meeting it was decided to immediately provide 500 converted railway coaches to the Delhi government to house patients, add 8,000 beds, carry out house-to-house health surveys to map contacts in containment zones, double testing over the next 48 hours, and treble it in six days.

It was also decided that a committee led by Dr V K Paul, Member NITI Aayog, would submit a report on Monday on making available 60 per cent of dedicated Covid-19 beds in private hospitals at lower rates, and fixing the cost of testing and treatment. The Home Ministry did not confirm whether this report had been submitted.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said the procurement of ventilators and other equipment was also discussed at the meeting.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh said the ramping up of bed strength was among the focal points of discussion.

“It is clear to everyone that this fight has to be fought in collaboration with each other. The key things that were discussed were enhancing Delhi’s bed capacity, as part of which the Centre-run hospitals will reserve 2,000 more beds, the Delhi government will reserve 1,900, and 8,000 will be reserved as isolation beds in railway coaches,” Sanjay Singh of AAP said.

“The increase in testing infrastructure was also discussed. Political parties offered to deploy volunteers in hospitals to help like they helped in distributing ration and food. The idea that those who have recovered be asked to volunteer their services in hospitals or other areas, since they stand a very low chance of getting infected again, was also discussed,” he said.

Singh said the new rapid antigen detection test that was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) late on Sunday evening, will be available for tests in soon.

“This test will be available for Rs 450 and results will be known in 15 minutes,” he said.

