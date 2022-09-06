scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to meet BJP leaders to discuss roadmap for 144 LS seats it missed in 2019

This list of 144 Lok Sabha seats includes constituencies where the BJP came either second or third in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP president J P Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah. (File)

With an eye on the 2024 elections, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah will hold a brainstorming session Tuesday with key party leaders to draw a roadmap for winning the 144 Lok Sabha seats it missed by narrow margins in the previous election, sources said.

These seats were divided into clusters and one Union minister each was appointed as their in-charge.

Another set of ministers was sent to assess the political situation by visiting all assembly segments within these constituencies, spread across states including West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

They were also tasked to identify potential candidates.

Also Read |Road to 2024: BJP cheer tempered as party’s well-laid plans hit disruption

Several Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to attend the meeting at the BJP headquarters.

The ministers will present a detailed report on these constituencies during the meeting.

This list of 144 Lok Sabha seats includes constituencies where the BJP came either second or third in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The sources said the ministers have visited almost all these constituencies and gathered electorally crucial details.

The ministers have done a SWOT analysis of the BJP’s position in these constituencies and identified steps to be taken to ensure its victory in the 2024 elections, the sources said.

The party has drawn a detailed blueprint on these constituencies which include information on religion, caste, geography, inclination of voters and the reasons behind it, the sources added.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:57:01 am
