Amit Shah holds meeting on Kashmir after bank employee killed in Kulgam

Hours after a bank employee from Rajasthan was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, R&AW chief Samant Goel, Intelligence Bureau head Arvind Kumar, and other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the security situation in the Union Territory among other issues.

The meeting also comes in the wake of a spate of civilian killings, particularly of migrants and non-Muslim Kashmiris, in the Valley in the past couple of months. Shah is already scheduled to hold a high-level security meeting over Kashmir on Friday where J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also been called. Sources said the Thursday meeting had to be called due to the fast deteriorating situation in the Valley.

Shah had only two weeks ago held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which will start later this month, and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. However, in the wake of the continued killing of civilians, in particular targeting of migrants and non-Muslim Kashmiris, Shah is holding such meetings more frequently.

On Thursday, suspected terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, an employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, in Kulgam’s Mahapora area. The killing was captured on the CCTV cameras of the bank and the footage has gone viral causing public outrage. Hailing from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Kumar was killed two days after terrorists had similarly killed a school teacher in Kulgam.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed at least 17 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches, since January this year. The episodes of targeted killings spiked after February 2021, when the son of the proprietor of the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar was shot inside his restaurant. He succumbed to gunshot injuries at the hospital two days later.

On October 5, 2021, prominent chemist M L Bindroo was killed in his shop, prompting outrage from political leadership and civil society. Two days later, Supinder Kour, the principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sangam, and Deepak Chand, a teacher at the school, were gunned down after assailants checked the identity cards of the school staff. On April 4, Bal Krishan, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by suspected militants near his home in Choutigam Shopian. In at least three cases, labourers from outside J&K were shot at and injured.

Most recently, a Kashmiri Pandit employee of the Revenue Department of J&K, working under the PM rehabilitation package, was shot inside his office at Chadoora, Budgam, leading to widespread protests by people from the community. The protests have continued, with employees refusing to return to work despite assurances by J&K L-G Sinha that their concerns would be addressed.

On May 25, a Kashmiri TV actor was shot multiple times inside her home. Her family is still grappling with the reasons why she may have been targeted. On Tuesday, a teacher from Samba, Rajni Bala, became the most recent victim of this spate of killings, as suspected militants attacked her on her way to work at a school in Kulgam.

Last year, 182 militants and at least 35 civilians were killed in the Valley.

The killings have been attributed by the J&K police to “hybrid terrorists” who are essentially overground workers of Pakistan-based terror groups and use small arms to target defenceless civilians. Security forces have been grappling with the challenge of this new phenomenon in the Valley as identifying such operatives and neutralising them beforehand has been difficult. Also, small arms such as pistols are easy to hide and move around with as opposed to AK-47s used by trained terrorists.