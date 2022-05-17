‘From Swaraj to New India’ — Amit Shah will deliver inaugural address at DU seminar on May 19

Delhi University Tuesday officially announced that Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address at a three-day international seminar titled ‘Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India’, organised by DU’s Political Science department from May 19-21. The Indian Express first reported this on May 12.

This will be Shah’s first event at DU.

“The International Seminar, organised as part of the centenary celebrations, will be inaugurated on May 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University of Delhi Sports Complex, with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as the Chief Guest while the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be the special guest of the opening ceremony,” the university said in a statement.

For the valedictory session, Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala, will be the Chief Guest and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR will be the Guest of Honour.

As part of the event, there will also be a special lecture by Mukul Kanitkar, the National Organisation Secretary of the Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal on May 19.

“The journey from Swaraj to New India is a journey to re-establish our rich social, cultural, spiritual and holistic existential heritage over the centuries and to embody the ideas that once made us a prosperous civilization beyond the realm of imagination. This international seminar organised by the Department of Political Science, University of Delhi envisages understanding this journey of India through the ideas that have emerged in the recent past from the last two centuries,” the university said in a statement.

This seminar will have sixteen sessions, including four plenary sessions. The sub-themes for the seminar include Swaraj, Vande Mataram, Hindutva, Nationalism, Socialism, etc.

The concept note for the event states: “If Swami Vivekanand unveiled India and its ideas at the world stage, Mahatma Gandhi established India at the global level. The proposed seminar will provide a platform to discuss ideas such as Swadeshi, Vande Mataram, Swaraj, Nationalism, Socialism among others, that took shape before Gandhi but further bloomed under the leadership of Mahatma and others. This seminar will, therefore, discuss the ideas developed both before and after the Independence of India along with those who propounded such ideas.”

“As a perennial river of ideas, India continues to churn out concepts that respond to emerging challenges. In the contemporary context, the call for ‘New India’ or slogans like ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can breathe life into the dream of a ‘Samriddha (Prosperous)’, ‘Saksham (Capable)’, and ‘Shrestha (Great)’ Bharat. Keeping this in mind and taking a forward stance, the proposed international seminar will also discuss ideas that can guide and guard the future of India,” it further reads.