Amit Shah likely to visit Delhi Police Headquarters today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday around 3 pm to review the law and order situation in the Capital.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readOct 24, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Amit Shah is expected to visit Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday around 3 pm to review law and order, with the July violence during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march likely to feature in discussions.Amit Shah is expected to visit Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday around 3 pm to review law and order, with the July violence during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march likely to feature in discussions. (ANI File Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday around 3 pm to take stock of the law and order situation in the Capital, with the fallout of the July protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) likely to figure in discussions with senior officers, sources said.

The visit is also expected to serve as a morale booster for the force, particularly after the violence during the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and the subsequent allegations of excessive use of force by police personnel during the protests. The meeting is likely to review the circumstances that led to the confrontation, the police response and measures required to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.

The proposed visit on Saturday would mark Shah’s return to the Delhi Police headquarters after more than four years. Shah had last visited the headquarters on August 30, 2022. Since then, he has participated in Delhi Police events, including the force’s Raising Day celebrations, held outside the headquarters.

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Apart from the protest-related developments, the meeting is expected to focus on the government’s priority areas for the Delhi Police, including the fight against drugs, action against gangsters operating from abroad and their local associates, and crimes against women.

Sources said the meeting would provide an opportunity to take stock of the police response to recent incidents and assess the progress made in investigations and enforcement. Senior officers are expected to brief the Home Minister on measures taken across these areas, as well as the challenges faced by the force.

Drugs, gangsters and crimes against women

The crackdown on drug trafficking is expected to be among the key agenda items. The review is likely to cover enforcement action, the identification of drug supply networks and steps to dismantle distribution chains operating in the Capital, said sources.

Another major focus is expected to be the network of gangsters operating from foreign locations and directing criminal activities through associates in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Sources said the discussion is likely to cover action against their local operatives, including shooters, arms suppliers and those allegedly involved in extortion and targeted firing.

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The Delhi Police has previously identified gangsters operating from abroad and their associates in the region as a priority for coordinated enforcement.

The third key area is expected to be crimes against women, particularly in view of a series of recent cases that have raised questions about public safety and policing in the Capital.

These include the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in Southeast Delhi in September. Three men had allegedly posed as police officers before sexually assaulting the teenager. The case has drawn attention to safety arrangements in public parks, particularly in isolated areas, and the need for effective patrolling and prompt police response.

The meeting is expected to review the steps being taken to prevent such crimes, improve policing in vulnerable areas and strengthen investigations.

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Detailed presentation on police action

The Delhi Police headquarters has prepared a detailed presentation for the Home Minister, sources said. It is expected to include data on action taken across the major priority areas, the number of cases registered, arrests made, investigations completed and other enforcement measures.

The presentation is also expected to outline the steps taken following the July protest violence, including investigations into incidents of assault on police personnel, damage to public property and alleged attempts to breach security barricades.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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