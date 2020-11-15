As Delhi Covid cases rise, Shah chairs meet: Promises 750 ICU beds, increased testing

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government attended the meeting chaired by Amit Shah.(Twitter/@AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi amid a spike in new cases. Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Shah said RT-PCR tests will be doubled in the national capital (over 1 lakh in a day) and 750 ICU beds will be set up at a Dhaula Kuan-based DRDO facility. “Mobile testing vans of the Ministry of Health and ICMR will be deployed where the labs in Delhi are more likely to be used, making greater use of their capacity,” he added.

आज बैठक में विभिन्न निर्देश दिये। 1) सर्वप्रथम दिल्‍ली में RT-PCR टेस्ट में दो-गुना वृद्धि की जाएगी। 2) दिल्‍ली में लैबों की क्षमता का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग करके, जहां कोविड होने का खतरा ज़्यादा है, वहां स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य मंत्रालय तथा ICMR की मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैनों को तैनात किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government attended the meeting chaired by Shah.

The Union home minister said that some MCD hospitals will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals. Dedicated multi-departmental teams will visit all private hospitals in Delhi to clearly indicate the availability of beds and other medical conditions. In order to save more lives, more oxygen cylinders, high flow nasal cannula and other necessary equipment will be made available to the Delhi government by the Centre, he added.

The minister added that a high-level committee headed by Dr. VK Paul, Director AIIMS and Director General ICMR, will report on protocols for plasma donation in severe corona cases and for providing plasma to affected persons. Doctors, paramedics of paramilitary forces will be airlifted immediately for deployment in Delhi to deal with the shortage.

12) सुरक्षा ही कोरोना का एक मात्र उपाय है, इसलिए लोगों को COVID-19 Behaviour के बारे में बताने तथा लंबे समय में मेडिकल और स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य मानदंडों पर इससे पड़ने वाले नकारात्मक प्रभाव के बारे में जानकारी देने के लिए दिल्ली में ठोस संवाद कार्यनीति होनी चाहिए। इसके लिए भी निर्देश दिए। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

“Safety is the only way to deal with corona, so there should be a solid communication strategy in Delhi to let people know about COVID-19 behaviour and its long-term negative impacts on health,” Shah tweeted.

After the meeting chaired, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is a sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. The Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The number of COVID tests conducted daily will be increased to over one lakh.”

“The Centre will also help the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds at Delhi government facilities,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.85 lakh on Sunday, while 95 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded. According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, the tally of active cases rose to 44,456 in the national capital while the recovery rate stood at over 89 per cent. The number of containment zones in Delhi was 4,288 as on Saturday.

