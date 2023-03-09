Amit Shah conspired to kill Manish Sisodia inside Tihar, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “corruption, conspiracy and dictatorship” and alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was hatching a conspiracy “to murder Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail”.

Alleging that the BJP was “harbouring corrupt leaders and protecting them from justice”, the AAP questioned the BJP’s stance towards its leaders such as Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Yeddyurappa and the Reddy brothers who had been accused of corruption.

It also sought to highlight the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and questioned why “no leader or minister” of the Shivraj Singh Chohan government was sent to jail despite serious allegations of corruption”.

“The BJP has put Manish Sisodia’s life in danger while he is in Tihar Jail… Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conspired to kill Sisodia inside jail. Although Tihar Jail is under the Delhi government, its Director-General reports to the Lieutenant Governor, who in turn reports to the Union Home Ministry,” the AAP alleged in a statement.

The party also sought to criticise Prime Minister Modi for “turning a blind eye to the corruption of his friend Adani”, who “defrauded lakhs of investors to the tune of trillions of rupees”, and compared it with “the incarceration of an honest and hardworking leader” like Sisodia who, it said, had “set an example in the field of education in the country”.

“The Prime Minister and his party are engaging in a conspiracy to break opposition parties and topple their governments… the country is currently facing a severe crisis of dictatorship and anarchy, and the Prime Minister and his party are determined to silence opposition voices,” it alleged.

“The Prime Minister’s fight against corruption is mere drama and his real aim is to strangle opposition parties and suppress their voices. The party calls on the people of India to recognise the gravity of the situation and rise against the dictatorship and corruption prevalent in the country,” it added.