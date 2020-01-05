Amit Shah: What did Kejriwal do in five years? Can’t mislead people all the time

BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Exuding confidence that BJP would form the next government in the national capital, party chief Amit Shah Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of riding to power by “misleading” voters with a list of promises, and not fulfilling any of them.

Addressing a ‘Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ in the national capital, Shah said, “One can mislead people once but not all the time. The BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Continuing his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, Shah accused the chief minister of “wasting money meant for public welfare on advertisements”. He also asked if the Delhi government had finished any project during its tenure and sought a report in this regard.

“People of Delhi should ask the government what it has done in the last five years, seek a report card from Kejriwal,” he said.

Kejriwal hit back soon after, saying he had hoped Shah would point out shortcomings in his government’s work, but all the Home Minister did was “abuse me”.

“I heard the entire speech of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. I had thought he would point out the shortcomings in our work and talk about Delhi’s development. But all he did was abuse me. If he has suggestions for Delhi, he should share them. We will implement good suggestions in the next five years,” the Delhi CM tweeted.

Shah, meanwhile, also trained guns on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing them of “instigating” the minorities across the country over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“You are instigating the country’s minority community, telling them their citizenship will be lost. I want to tell the people from the minority community that they will not lose their citizenship as the law has no such provision,” he said.

Shah also raked up the recent mob attack at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

“Arey Kejriwal, Sonia ji and Rahul ji, open your eyes and see what happened two days ago. Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was attacked in Pakistan. It is an answer to all those who are protesting against the citizenship law. Where would those Sikhs affected in the attack go?” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah rubbished reports that a toll-free number launched by the BJP to garner support for the citizenship law was linked to Netflix, saying it had nothing to do with the streaming platform.

