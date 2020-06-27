Amit Shah, Kejriwal visit Covid care facility in Delhi’s Chhatarpur to review arrangements

Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas covid care facility in Chhatarpur on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas covid care facility in Chhatarpur on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rise in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday visited the newly created Covid-19 care facility in New Delhi’s Chhatarpur area and reviewed necessary arrangements.

Shah was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and both of them took stock of the preparedness of the facility.

The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus has over 10,000 beds and two wings — a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the facility and act as the nodal agency.

The Centre has classified Covid facilities into three categories: Covid care centres, dedicated Covid health centres and dedicated Covid hospitals. The first two are meant for mild to moderate category patients while hospitals are for those who need specialised support such as ICUs and ventilators.

Chairing an all-party meet in the national capital last week, Shah said all political parties must forget their differences and work in unison in the Covid-19 battle of the national capital.

“United face of all political parties will enhance people’s trust and COVID-19 situation in Delhi will be soon normal,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Leaders of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the BSP attended the meeting.

He appealed to the four parties to ask their workers to help in ensuring the ground implementation of the Delhi government’s coronavirus guidelines. “These steps will enhance public trust and the Covid-19 situation in Delhi will improve soon,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also stated that Covid-19 testing would have to be increased in Delhi and new solutions would have to be adopted.

Delhi has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd