Amid worsening air quality, Delhi govt shuts schools for a week

With the national capital reeling under hazardous pollution levels since early November, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday announced closing of schools for a week. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said schools will continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an “emergency situation”, stressing that crucial measures need to be taken.

Employees of government offices will work from home for a week, Kejriwal was quoted as saying news agency ANI. Further, private offices will be issued an advisory to move to ‘work from home’ option as much as possible.

Construction activities have also been banned between November 14-17, the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city.

Expressing alarm over the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital, the top court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to inform it by Monday if “emergency measures” like “lockdown for two days” or “stopping vehicles” should be imposed to prevent further deterioration in the situation.

“Some percentage of contribution is stubble burning, rest is pollution in Delhi, particularly crackers, industries, dust, etc. You tell us how to control immediately… Two days’ lockdown or something? Otherwise, how will people live,” Chief Justice N V Ramana, heading a three-judge bench, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while hearing a plea against air pollution.

The apex court had also taken note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off road and clamping lockdown in Delhi.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category Saturday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 499, according to SAFAR-India. As per a forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System, it could remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday and Monday as well.