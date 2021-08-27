scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 27, 2021
Must Read

Amid tussle for CM’s post in Chhattisgarh, incumbent Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi again

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since state Health Minister T S Singh Deo sought a change in leadership

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 27, 2021 5:07:58 pm
The Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is meeting with Rahul Gandhi for the second time this week. (File)

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence on Friday for the second time this week.

Baghel arrived here from Raipur and reached Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence around 4 pm for the meeting, which was also attended by AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

This is the Chhattisgarh chief minister’s second meeting with Gandhi this week, as the two had met earlier on Tuesday. Gandhi had also separately met Chhattisgarh Health minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.

Also Read |Two Congress pots simmer: Mixed signals on Capt Amarinder Singh, Bhupesh Baghel defiant

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, several legislators including a host of ministers in Chhattisgarh, camping in the national capital since Thursday, put up a show of strength in support of the chief minister.

Click here for more

The ministers and MLAs met AICC in-charge P L Punia at his residence and are learnt to have put their weight behind Baghel, saying the state government is providing good governance under the incumbent chief minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X