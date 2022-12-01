Amid tight security, Aaftab Poonawala undergoes 2-hour narco test

Following Monday’s attack by sword-wielding men, Delhi Police ferried Aaftab Poonawala, accused of allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, for a narco-analysis test at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini amid heightened security around the van and in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The team reached the hospital around 8.40 am, and the test started at 10 am. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the process of the narco test was completed around noon.

Police said the test was conducted in the presence of investigators, FSL experts and psychologists.

FSL sources said there were two teams of psychologists who asked Poonawala about the murder and if he was involved in the crime, the motive and other details about the missing evidence. “As per our records, he has said similar things he stated during his police interrogation and polygraph test…,” said an official.

The FSL team said the test was “successful” and Poonawala’s answers have been recorded.

“Before the test, he underwent a medical check-up for blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature, etc. A form was signed by him and the doctors. The narco test involves administration of drugs such as sodium amytal and sodium pentothal. It alters consciousness and acts like anaesthesia,” said an FSL officer.

Police claimed Poonawala’s responses were similar and deceptive. “We asked him about Walkar’s missing phone but he didn’t give a satisfactory reply. Also, he was losing consciousness again and again. Doctors were waking him up to get answers…,” said a police officer.

Based on the answers, police said more raids will be conducted.

However, statements and confessions made during the polygraph test and narco test aren’t permissible in court as ‘primary evidence’.

Poonawala allegedly killed 27-year-old Walkar at their rented apartment in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area in May. Police said Poonawala allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into 30-35 pieces and discarded them over a period of two-four months. He was arrested on November 12 and was sent to judicial custody.