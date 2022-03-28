Amid The Kashmir Files row, Bagga lobs fresh insult at Arvind Kejriwal

The row over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements on making the movie The Kashmir Files tax-free in the capital escalated Sunday, with Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga making derogatory comments against the CM on Twitter.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, during a protest near the Delhi Assembly on Sunday, also quoted Bagga’s tweet but said that it was not right to use derogatory language for anyone. “It is not our culture to call anyone names, because a man is made of his karma. We have no right to say anything,” he said.

Over the past few days, Kejriwal has attacked BJP for politicising the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and said that the filmmakers have made crores while BJP leaders were busy putting up posters of the movie. He also asked how many Kashmiri Pandits had been relocated to the valley.

On Saturday, after his government presented the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said, “BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand ‘The Kashmir Files’ film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.” His comments came after BJP protested in the Assembly, demanding that the movie be made tax-free in Delhi, like it has been made in several other states.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when he suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.

Bagga later tweeted, “File a hundred FIRs against me but if Kejriwal will lie about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, I will speak. If Kejriwal laughs at the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, then I will speak and I am ready to face the consequences.”

BJP leaders have been protesting against Kejriwal’s statements in the Assembly, with Gupta alleging during Sunday’s protest that the CM made fun of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits while “laughing like Ravan”.

Former union health minister and MP Harsh Vardhan said the kind of language being used by Kejriwal shows his mental bankruptcy. “The development that took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the past seven years has not happened in 60 years since Independence.” He said the BJP won MCD polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017: “But after the BJP’s corporation polls win in 2017, the defeated Kejriwal has been coming up with illogical statements,” he said.